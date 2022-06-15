Starmer accuses Johnson of allowing rail strikes to go ahead to ‘feed off division’

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of allowing rail strikes across the UK to go ahead so he can “feed off the division”.

The Labour leader also suggested the prime minister hasn’t “lifted a finger” to stop the disruption.

“He’s in government, he can do something to stop the strikes,” Mr Starmer said.

“But he hasn’t lifted a finger. I don’t want the strikes to go ahead, but he does. He wants the country to grind to a halt so he can feed off the division.”

