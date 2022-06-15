Starmer accuses Johnson of allowing rail strikes to go ahead to ‘feed off division’

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of allowing rail strikes across the UK to go ahead so he can “feed off the division”.

The Labour leader also suggested the prime minister hasn’t “lifted a finger” to stop the disruption.

“He’s in government, he can do something to stop the strikes,” Mr Starmer said.

“But he hasn’t lifted a finger. I don’t want the strikes to go ahead, but he does. He wants the country to grind to a halt so he can feed off the division.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Starmer accuses Johnson of allowing rail strikes to go ahead to ‘feed off division’