Starbucks will pay expenses for employees forced to travel for abortion or gender affirmation treatments

Starbucks announced it will pay for employee travel expenses in the US if they are forced to leave the state in order to receive abortion or gender-confirmation treatments.

According to the Seattle Times, the company made the announcement on Monday, saying employees are eligible is the services are not available within 100 miles of a worker’s home.

The travel benefit will also reportedly be offered to dependents of employees who use Starbucks’ healthcare plan.

The company’s official position supports women’s right to choose abortion, even in the face of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality health care,” Sara Kelly, Starbucks’ acting executive vice president of partner resources, wrote in a letter to employees.

