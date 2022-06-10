Starbucks to close bathrooms to public over safety fears

Starbucks’ chief executive, Howard Schultz, has announced that the company is considering closing all stores’ bathrooms, due to an “issue of just safety”.

While speaking at New York Times’s DealBook D.C. policy forum on Thursday, Schultz said that Starbucks wants to put a limit on the amount of non-customers allowed in stores.

According to Schultz, as the company is focused on the “safety” of its workers and customers, Starbucks has considered closing all bathrooms in its coffee shops.

“We have to harden our stores and provide safety for our people,” he said. “I don’t know if we can keep our bathrooms open.”

More follows…

