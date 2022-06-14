Starbucks CEO tells unionised workers ‘we’re not the coal industry’

Unionising Starbucks would be unneccessary as the company “does not abuse” its staff, the company’s CEO has appeared to suggest.

Howard Schulz was speaking at an event in Washington DC on Monday when he said that although he was “not anti-union”, he branded unions as “anti-business.

“We don’t believe that a third party should lead our people,” Schulz said.

Approximately 143 Starbucks locations have voted to unionise after a store in Buffalo, New York, became the first to form a union in December 2021.

