Star Wars and Pandora celebrate May the 4th with crossover collection

A (not so) long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Pandora launched a Star Wars-inspired collection captivating Gungans, Kaminoans and Jedi alike.

After making its debut in late 2020, the collection is now back to celebrate Star Wars Day, taking centre stage for yet another year of intergalactic style.

Of course, we all know by now that 4 May is Star Wars Day. “May the fourth be with you” has been bandied about for as long as we can remember, as a clever play on the franchises famous phrase “May the force be with you”, with hardcore film fans, lightsaber lovers and even space novices all in agreement that this is the day of tributes.

So, whether you’re settling in for a movie marathon, donning a Jedi robe or going full out comic-con style dressed as Baby Yoda, this collection from Pandora may just be the long-lasting fan merch needed to show your love for Star Wars all year round.

From R2-D2 dangle charms and mini Stormtrooper helmets to key rings and bracelets, keep reading below for our favourite picks from the collection.

Read more:

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ light and dark side logo open bangle: £90, Pandora.net

To quote Yoda, “when you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back”. But, with a bangle like this, we’re definitely looking. While it may look simple at first, it’s actually a very subtle nod to the Star Wars empire. ​​One end is set with blue man-made crystals detailing the Rebel Alliance logo, while the other depicts the symbol for the Galactic Empire in red man-made crystals.

On the inside, Luke Skywalker’s iconic lightsaber is engraved, while the famous quote “may the force be with you, always” takes the outside. You can even add charms, too.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader charm: £55, Pandora.net

For those that lean towards the dark side, this Darth Vader charm is for you. Miniaturised into a quite adorable looking charm, it can be popped onto the light and dark side bangle (£90, Pandora.net), snake chain bracelet (£70, Pandora.net) or key ring (£45, Pandora.net). It features the iconic helmet and face mask and is hand-finished in sterling silver and black enamel.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper helmet charm and key ring set: £100, Pandora.net

A great option for anyone looking for a gift for a true Star Wars fan, this key ring and charm set is quite the buy. Unlike most of the Pandora charms that then have to be added to a bracelet or key ring, the fact that this set comes readymade is quite impressive. The Stormtrooper helmet is sterling silver, with white, black and blue enamel detailing to recreate the iconic helmets seen in the films.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ C-3PO charm: £70, Pandora.net

C-3PO is beloved by many Star Wars fans, meaning this gold charm is sure to top a lot of wishlists. Plated in 14k gold and hand finished with black enamel detailing and engraved grid-like eyes, the character has really been brought to life in charm form. And that’s not all, as the arms and legs are moveable, too.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ Grogu and crib charm: £45, Pandora.net

Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, captured the hearts of even non-Star Wars fans in an almost overwhelming response when introduced in The Mandalorian back in 2019, so we have no doubt that this charm will be melting hearts all over again. As with the majority of Pandora charms the adorable character is crafted from sterling silver and has been set in a floating crib with black enamel eyes and signature big ears on full display.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ snake chain clasp bracelet: £70, Pandora.net

The snake chain clasp bracelet is possibly the most popular Pandora item we can think of. It’s the main way for people to display the charms they have collected over the years and can even be worn on its own for a more paired back look too. So, getting a Star Wars update with the famous logo on the clasp is quite exciting.

If you already have the regular snake chain bracelet (£55, Pandora.net) you may wish to add your new Star Wars charm (or two) straight onto that. But for anyone starting off on their charm collection journey, this is a great way toshow your allegiance.

Buy now

Pandora x ‘Star Wars’ charm set: Was £135, now £100, Pandora.net

If you’re looking to go all out with the whole Star Wars kit then this charm set is a great buy. Now on sale with £35 off, three charms are £100, which is quite the bargain when you consider that just one of those included would set you back £55 on its own.

Included in the set of three is ​​the Grogu and crib charm, Yoda dangle charm and Han Solo and Leia kiss charm, for can you really have a Star Wars fan bracelet without two of the Rebel Alliance’s greatest leaders? We think not.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jewellery and other fashion accessories offers, try the links below:

Looking for more Star Wars Day goodies? Take a look at this free Lego gift

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Star Wars and Pandora celebrate May the 4th with crossover collection