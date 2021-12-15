Star Hobson: Woman branded ‘pure evil’ jailed for minimum 25 years over murder of partner’s 16-month-old girl

A woman has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her partner’s 16-month-old daughter.

Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after she suffered “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Star’s mother and Brockhill’s former girlfriend, Frankie Smith, 20, was cleared of murder at Bradford Crown Court, but was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death. She will serve eight years in prison.

A jury heard how the toddler endured months of assaults and psychological harm before her death in September 2020.

Brockhill, a bouncer and security guard, was branded “pure evil” by Star’s family, who said she “ascended from the bowels of hell” after she was found guilty of murdering the 16-month-old.

Star’s great-grandfather, 61-year-old postman David Fawcett, led questions over why social services and police did not act despite five different family members and friends raising concerns with the authorities.

The first to contact officials, eight months before Star died in September 2020, was Smith’s friend, Hollie Jones, who was the regular babysitter for the toddler.

Ms Jones told the BBC that when social workers rang to say they were going, Smith spent an hour cleaning Star and covering up bruises.

Savannah Brockhill, branded ‘pure evil’, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years for the murder of her girlfriend’s 16-month-old daughter, Star Hobson (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

She said: “It’s like ringing up a criminal an hour before and saying ‘I’m coming to get you’. It just doesn’t really make sense.

“I think more things need to be put in place … because parents that are abusing their children know how to cover it up.”

According to Ms Jones, the social workers said they had “no concern, that she’s safe with her mother … there’s nothing more that they can do and everything looks fine”.

The sentencing came in the wake of the widespread outcry over the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his father’s girlfriend in June 2020.

Star’s case was described as “shocking and heartbreaking” by prime minister Boris Johnson, who added: “We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Star Hobson: Woman branded ‘pure evil’ jailed for minimum 25 years over murder of partner’s 16-month-old girl