Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.

The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.

This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.

Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the festival, along with a pair of weekend backstage bar tickets, two passes to the Lavish Lands Premium Camping site, and £100 credit to spend on food and drink during the event.

As well as music, Standon Calling offers a range of comedy, games and family entertainment, including its popular dog show, and the Dick & Dom DJ Battle. Guests can also take a dip in the full-size swimming pool and hot tub, or join in with workshops or yoga sessions.

Just hit the subscribe link to receive the newsletter and look out for the music-related question posted at the top of this Friday’s edition. The winner will be contacted by Friday 20 May.

Tickets to Standon Calling are on sale now.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package