A self-described incel who idolised notorious mass killer Elliot Rodger has been sentenced to 30 months prison.

David Kaufman, 28, of Peekskill, New York, terrorised at least three women between February 2019 and August 2020, sending them death and rape threats via online messages, court records show.

Kaufman created more than 50 social media accounts to harass and threaten his victims, even sending bomb threats to one.

“David Kaufman, a self-described ‘Incel,’ or ‘Involuntary Celibate,’ expressed his hatred of women by terrorising and harassing his victims though threats of violence,” Damian Williams, the US District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

“The Court’s sentence sends a clear message to the public that perpetrators of violence against women will be held accountable for their crimes,

He was inspired by Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured fourteen others near a college campus in California in 2014.

Kaufman was also sentenced to three years supervised release, with first six months of home detention, and banned from contacting certain victims and their family members.

Source Link Stalker who worshipped incel killer Elliot Rodger sentenced to 30 months prison