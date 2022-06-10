Stag party stranded by cancelled easyJet flight bike epic 230-mile trek back to UK

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

A group of friends on a stag do were stranded in Amsterdam after their easyJet flight home was cancelled, so undertook an epic 230-mile trek back to the UK on bicycles they were forced to buy from locals.

The Brits had enjoyed two days in the Dutch capital and were booked to London on Saturday 4 June, only to find their flight was scrapped.

With return options by air or rail limited, the 14-strong party decided the best route was take a train to Calais and later board a ferry, spending £1,300 on bikes to do so.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Stag party stranded by cancelled easyJet flight bike epic 230-mile trek back to UK