Staff at Starbucks flagship store vote to unionize in major victory for nationwide campaign

Starbucks workers at the company’s flagship Seattle Roastery in the coffee giant’s hometown have voted to unionise, marking the union effort’s biggest victory yet as workers at corporate-run stores across the US launch a nationwide organised labour campaign.

The store is the 26th corporate-run store and second of three roasteries in the US to win a union election within the last few months. More than 200 stores have filed petitions for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United, which is organising the campaign.

A ballot count and vote tally from the National Labor Relations Board on 21 April confirmed 38 votes in favour of unionising to 27 votes against.

Starbucks has opposed the campaign and repeatedly denied engaging in union-busting efforts, while workers and union organisers have alleged that the company has staged meetings, sent anti-union messages and relied on interference from management to discourage workers from joining a union.

The union campaign has filed nearly 80 complaints with the government labour board.

“We can resist and thrive, even among a storm of disinformation and fear-mongering perpetrated against our best interests,” roastery worker Brennen Collins said in a statement.

Mark Maddaloni, another Seattle Starbucks worker, said in a statement that “amongst a wave of intimidation and disinformation, we kept our heads held high and forged a new path together.”

(Andrew Buncombe)

CEO Howard Schultz, who recently replaced Kevin Johnson after spending 13 years leading the company, told a company town hall on 4 April that “we can’t ignore what is happening in the country as it relates to companies throughout the country being assaulted in many ways by the threat of unionisation.”

During a recent call with managers, Mr Schultz condemned an “outside force that’s desperately trying to disrupt our company.”

Seattle roastery worker Melissa Slabaugh said union organisers “look forward to entering the bargaining process with the welfare of our partners at the forefront of negotiations.”

“Starbucks has repeatedly said they will bargain in good faith, so let them show their intent through actions rather than words,” she said in a statement.

The Independent has requested comment from Starbucks.

This is a developing story

Source Link Staff at Starbucks flagship store vote to unionize in major victory for nationwide campaign