SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Nominated For 'Best Picture' At Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022; Fans React

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus project ‘RRR’ continues its impressive run overseas as it becomes India’s first film to receive a nomination in the ‘Best Picture’ category at Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. While the association announced their nominations on social media on Wednesday, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is all set to compete against the likes of ‘The Batman’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Northman’ and many other Hollywood blockbusters.

While it’s a huge honour for an Indian film to find itself nominated for ‘Best Picture’ by Hollywood’s critics’ association, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ continues to win over the audience post its arrival on Netflix. And the nomination report spread quick enough to get desi-fans excited. Check out their reaction here:

#RRR is Now Into Hollywood Awards Nominee This Is A Rare Ft. For Any Telugu Film Let’s Celebrate RRR 🥳@tarak9999

pic.twitter.com/Qbgidq9EJX https://t.co/CyYhuci2mx — ★ (@YashNTRFan) June 28, 2022

On the other hand, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Joseph Morgan joined the long list of renowned Hollywood names to honour ‘RRR’. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. RRR & Everything Everywhere All At Once. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema.”

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

Reacting to Morgan’s humble words, the makers of ‘RRR’ thanked him for his kind words, responding to which the popular actor wrote, “I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish.” See their banter here:

I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish. https://t.co/rloViHz6KE — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

In addition to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the period action-drama helmed by SS Rajamouli stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well. ‘RRR’ which released earlier this year (March 24) is now available on Netflix and ZEE5.

