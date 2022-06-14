SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Shout Out From 'Captain America' And 'Batman Beyond's Writer Jackson Lanzing

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and broke several records at the box office. The movie received widespread critical acclaim by critics for its screenplay, direction, VFX and the performances of the leading duo N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Since the release of the movie, several prominent celebs from across the globe have praised the movie and this around, American comic writer Jackson Lanzing heaped praises for the movie.

Lanzing is best known for writing several comic books like DC’s Batman Beyond, Marvel Comics’ Captain America and Kang, and more. Taking to his Twitter, Lanzing wrote, “Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” along with a GIF featuring Ram Charan’s character giving a thumbs-up.

The official page of RRR also shared the tweet and wrote, “Another day, another round of applause for #RRR…From the writer of DC’s Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics’ Captain America, Kang and more… #RRRMovie.”

Another day, another round of applause for #RRR… ❤️🙌🏻 From the writer of DC’s Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics’ Captain America, Kang and more… #RRRMovie https://t.co/tEZPVf9kEt — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 14, 2022

RRR stars stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr.), and their fight against the British Raj.

The period drama has reportedly grossed over ₹1,150 crore worldwide, shattering several box office records for an Indian film, including the second highest-grossing film in India and the third highest-grossing Indian film until it was surpassed by K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Standing above the world with appreciation coming in from all corners of the world. 💥💥 Going through your tweets almost makes us feel like we’re reliving the experience with you all again. Thank you so much! 🤗 #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/MsR4k3S85E — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 8, 2022

