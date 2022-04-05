Sri Lankan president’s ruling coalition loses majority after 41 lawmakers walk out amid growing unrest

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa‘s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament on Tuesday amid growing unrest in the country over an economic crisis.

Mr Rajapaksa lost his majority after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance, according to parliamentary proceedings.

In a statement Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa’s coalition, said: “Our party is on the side of the people.”

With the withdrawal of his alliance partner Mr Rajapaksa has been left with a minority government which could make decision making difficult.

His government’s proposals can however continue to receive support from independent lawmakers.

Earlier on Monday the president’s invitation to opposition parties to “join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis” was met with refusals.

