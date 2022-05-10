Sri Lanka: Protesters torch houses of ruling party politicians after prime minister resigns

Protesters set fire to homes and businesses belonging to Sri Lanka ruling party politicians in response to prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation on Monday (9 May).

Footage shared on social media in recent days has shown the violence and riots across the country, as well as the moment demonstrators torched the house of former tourism minister Sanath Nishantha.

Mr Rajapaksa is blamed, along with his brother, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for plunging Sri Lanka into its worst economic crisis in decades.

Local police reported seven people have died in the unrest and more than 200 have been injured.

