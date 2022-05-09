Sri Lanka: Government supporters clash with angry protesters as unrest continues

May 9, 2022

Sri Lanka is deploying troops in the capital after government supporters attacked protesters outside the president’s office.

Footage shows dozens of people running on the streets of Colombo, some confronting police officers, as army personnel swarmed nearby.

Elsewhere on a day of violence, the country’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was mobbed by angry protesters as unrest continued following the prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Some Sri Lankans are now also demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down, over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

