Squishmallows are here for Easter, here’s where to buy the cuddly toys in the UK

While the trendsetting app TikTok is a one-stop shop for everything from dance routines, pasta recipes and the hottest make-up and skincare products, it’s also home to slightly more niche trends.

Take for example, Squishmallows – just one of many products populating the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feed. But what exactly are these toys taking the app by storm?

First launched in 2017 by toy company Kellytoy, the range of brightly coloured, cuddly stuffed animals have enjoyed a recent boom in popularity thanks to users sharing their vast collections on the app and limited-edition releases adding to the frenzy.

The toys have accumulated a loyal following with the likes of Kim Kardashian showing off her daughter North’s collection and Squishmallow “hunters” buying from resellers at a price five times their retail value. Coming in an eclectic array of colours and designs including Disney characters, animals and food, the toys range in size from 5cm to 50cm and you can purchase in packs of up to 24.

These are the toys of the moment – the Squishmallows hashtag currently has 2.8 billion views on TikTok and shortages have been reported across the US – increasing their resell value. But if you’re looking to tap into the craze in the UK in time for Easter, don’t fret as the viral toys are still available to buy at a host of retailers – including The Entertainer, Smyths Toys, Claires, Amazon and more.

(Smyths Toys)

An imaginative gift for any cat lovers, we can see why Cam the Cat has become a Smyths Toys bestseller. At a sizeable 40cm, and with its adorable features it’s a little more understated than its glitzy, squishy cousins, making it a lovely collectable for little one’s and big kids alike.

(The Entertainer)

A recent addition to the squish-able clan, and exclusive to The Entertainer is Carla the Caticorn. Measuring in at 12in she’s pretty in pink (and purple) with her tie dye coat and unicorn horn that’ll make her a magical choice for any collector.

(Smyths Toys )

Looking almost delightful enough to eat, this adorable ice cream-themed toy is sure to be a delight for any sweet toothed collectors. At 40cm, there’s even chocco sauce and sprinkles on top.

Squishmallows 20in Hello Kitty plush collectable: £32.89, Costco.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

A huge 50cm in size, Hello Kitty is only sold at Costco with scuba, mermaid, floral and sunglasses designs available. Purchase online and receive one of the four super cute styles in the bestselling range.

Squishmallows 7.5in Louisa the penguin: £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

A recently launched design, Louisa the penguin measures 18cm and comes in a vibrant rainbow colourway, with an iridescent crown and yellow nose. The penguin princess is part of a collectable range that also comes in a 30cm blue and purple tie dye design (£16.99, Smythstoys.com).

Squishmallows Squishville mystery squad, pack of 6: £15, Amazon.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

Build your collection with this pack of six miniature 2in “fruit squad” Squishmallows. From Wanda the watermelon to Ashley the green apple, it’s a mystery which character you’ll receive – only adding to the fun.

