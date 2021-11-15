Squirrels found hanging from telegraph pole after being tied together and mutilated

A pair of squirrels have been found tied together and hanging from a telephone pole in Kent, according to the RSPCA.

Parts of the rodents’ tails had been cut off and they had been bound with electrical cables, according to charity workers, who called the incident “callous and horrible”.

The RSPCA said it believed at least one of the grey squirrels had still been alive when it was found 15ft up the pole.

It happened in Watercress Drive in Sevenoaks, Kent, on Sunday 7 November.

Emma Byrne, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, said the treatment of the squirrels was “extremely distressing and bizarre”.

A bicycle wheel was hooked over the same pole as the squirrels

She added: “This was a callous and horrible act of cruelty against two defenceless animals. One of the squirrels also had a bloodied nose.

“We know from the information given by the witness that at least one of the squirrels was still alive while they were tied up and this whole ordeal would have caused them a great deal of suffering and fear.”

Anyone with information can call Ms Byrne on 0300 123 8018.

