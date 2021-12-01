'Squid Game's Park Hae-soo To Play Berlin In Korean Remake Of 'Money Heist'; Here’s The Full Cast

Korean drama Squid Game and Spanish-language series La Casa de Papel or Money Heist, the two biggest international shows on Netflix are about to have something in common. The fifth and final season of Money Heist is fast approaching and it’s raining updates, the latest being a huge piece of casting news. Popular South Korean actor Park Hae-soo, who was last seen as a teal tracksuit-clad player in Squid Game will star in the upcoming Korean remake of Money Heist. He’s officially in the Dali gang!

As per Netflix’s announcement, the actor has been cast as Berlin, a role famously essayed by Pedro Alonso. For the uninitiated, last year Netflix had announced that Money Heist will get the K-drama treatment. The series will be directed by Kim Hong-sun who is known for helming shows like Black, The Guest and Voice among others. Joining him is Ryu Yong-jae and the writing team behind hit K-dramas like My Holo Love.

Check out Park Hae-soo’s exciting announcement here:

Park Hae-soo who is fresh off the success of Squid Game was already a big name in the Korean entertainment industry having worked on the iconic K-drama Prison Playbook. It will be interesting to see his version of Andrés “Berlin” de Fonollosa in the upcoming show.

The rest of the cast of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist includes Yoo ji Tae who will play the coveted role of Professor, Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, Kim Ji Hun as Denver, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, and Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo. On the Task Force Team, the show will see Seon Woo Jin as Raquel while Park Myung-hoon will play Cho Youngmin who is basically the Arturo equivalent among hostages.

The slew of updates isn’t necessarily bad news for Pedro Alonso stans. The actor is getting his own Berlin spin-off that will release in 2023. He isn’t hanging up his mask just yet.

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist is a 12-episode series that is all set to arrive on Netflix. Meanwhile, the Spanish language original created by Álex Pina is coming to a close with the last season premiering on December 3, 2021.

