'Squid Game: The Challenge': Fans Are Not Here For Netflix's Reality Show Inspired By Popular South Korean Drama

Days after officially confirming the second season of their popular show ‘Squid Game’, Netflix is now staging a real-life reality show which would include 456 players, who will participate in a series of competitions to win the prize money of $4.56 million in cash. Confirming the same, Netflix took to their official Twitter handle and even shared a registration link along with the announcement video.

Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

While one of Netflix’s most-watched series has turned into the biggest reality competition ever called ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, the internet doesn’t seem much impressed with the announcement. With many pointing out that the reality show won’t be the same as the South Korean survival show, others were just taken aback by the idea of turning ‘Squid Game’ into a real life competition. Check out a few reactions here:

#SquidGameTheChallenge matters – If no one dies is it even Squid Game? https://t.co/GNxLYlz1k2 — Femi Oke (@FemiOke) June 15, 2022

…Wasn’t the whole point of the show the fact that the game only exists due to how screwed up capitalist society is in creating wealth inequalities and hardships for everyday people? So, I guess it’s overdue in our reality 🤷🏽‍♀️#SquidGameTheChallenge #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/zVDeYzKpPT — Chauncey K. Robinson (@MsChaunceyKR) June 14, 2022

Ooh, interesting! 🐙🫣 But contestants will be volunteering to take part – and won’t be competing ‘to the death’, unlike the Netflix show. #SquidGame#SquidGameTheChallengehttps://t.co/XZMSMQAhJp — paul (@paulcwillis) June 15, 2022

Get out of town! I’m too traumatized by what happened in the actual K-drama to even consider taking part.#SquidGame #squidgamenetflix #SquidGameTheChallenge https://t.co/XAimCbRf2O — gabriela silva (@GabySilva143) June 14, 2022

In the press release dropped by Netflix, they confirmed that ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ won’t have life and death situations, like the ones shown in the dystopian show. “The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the giant streaming platform mentioned in the press release.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in a statement confirming the season 2 of ‘Squid Game’, the show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

