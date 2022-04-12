'Squid Game' Season 2 Will Bring Back 2 Major Characters; Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Spills Details

Squid Game, the record-breaking and award-winning South Korean series that arrived last year is getting a sequel soon. The survival thriller show starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung and more saw contestants participate in deadly games with very few making it out alive. As a highly addictive watch and a sharp commentary on social inequalities in a capitalistic society, the show was a massive success. The second season will likely follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae, the winner of the games as he deals with the fallout of the events of the first instalment. The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now shared some exciting information about which characters will be making a come back for Squid Game Season 2.

As per reports on Deadline, Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Pack Hae-soo in an interview revealed two major returning characters. “Gi-hun for sure. He will be back, and I believe the Front Man will back too,” the showrunner said.

A big part of Squid Game‘s ensemble died in the first season with players getting eliminated by the dozen so it comes as no surprise that only a handful of familiar faces will make it to the next chapter. While Gi-hun’s comeback was inevitable, this update confirms that Squid Game Season 2 will see the Front man played by Lee Byung-hun as the main villain.

By the end of the first season, Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun is seen in a new red-haired look heading to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter only to turn back, presumably to act on the intel he has on the organisers of the deadly schoolyard games.

Squid Game made history with its cast winning several awards including Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung’s wins at the SAG Awards.

Here’s what we know about what’s in store for fans:

Netflix Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 And It’s The Beginning Of An Extended Universe?

