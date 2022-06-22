'Squid Game': Lee Jung-Jae's Unsettling Update On Season 2 Leaves Fans Concerned

With Netflix announcing the return of ‘Squid Game’ with the second season earlier this month, social media has been buzzing with posts related to the South Korean dystopian drama as excited fans continue to rave about their favourite show. But looks like ‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Jung-jae recent comments about the upcoming season of the popular show has left many worried.

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

In a conversation with People, Jung-jae revealed that Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game creator) has been struggling with the script of the second season. “It feels like he’s really struggling to write the script. I actually wanted to ask director Hwang about it too. But you know, when there’s this present that you want, you’re waiting for that, you’re so excited to get it, you don’t want to have it little by little,” the 49-year-old South Korean actor said.

Meanwhile, talking about the popular South Korean drama, Netflix announced a reality show titled ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ just days after confirming the second season of one of their most successful series. Read more about the upcoming reality show here.

Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

While Netflix confirmed the show earlier this month, Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the show in a long statement on social media. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” Dong-hyuk wrote in his message for all ‘Squid Game’ fans.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

