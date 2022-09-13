‘Squid Game’ Fans Are Upset After HoYeon Jung Loses Major Award At Emmy Awards 2022

Squid Game fans aren’t happy after the 2022 Emmys as HoYeon Jung lost out on a major award. HoYeon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Squid Game but the award eventually went to Julia Garner in Ozark. Netizens were expecting the South Korean actress would take home the award however as she lost the award, fans said that she was snubbed.

Her co-star, Lee Jung Jae took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Gi Hun in Squid Game. With this award, Gi Hun became the first Asian actor to win the lead actor award. Hwang Dong Hyuk won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, winning against the directors of shows like Ozark, Severance, Succession, and Yellowjackets. This is the first-ever win in this category for a non-English language drama.

watching the emmys tonight just to hopefully see jung hoyeon collect her well deserved award

pic.twitter.com/ECgPNqdpp6 — sam (fan acc) (@Govrnmentjudas) September 12, 2022

oh hoyeon didn’t get it 🙁 it’s okay! she’s still a SAG award winner and an emmy nominee in her acting DEBUT who does it like herpic.twitter.com/VvvBlVsYTp — ✿ (@gollightlys) September 13, 2022

I wanted HoYeon Jung to win. The Squid Game cast put their whole backs into that show. I do think Julia Garner is deserving, though. — Beth (@BethHoller) September 13, 2022

Happy for Julia. But definitely wanted HoYeon Jung to nab that award. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vBjqEG81aX — Shelby Hallow #PANTHERTRIBE (@shelby_hallow) September 13, 2022

THE PURE ELATION I FELT WHEN MATTHEW MCFAYDEN WON WAS ALMOST IMMEDIATELY OVERSHADOWED BY MY SADNESS THAT NEITHER SARAH SNOOK NOR HOYEON JUNG WON THIS IS SO ASS — clarice🌙 (@dontgocryan) September 13, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Squid Game’ Fans Are Upset After HoYeon Jung Loses Major Award At Emmy Awards 2022