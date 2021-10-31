Squid Game fans in Sydney, Australia received an eerie surprise to celebrate Halloween weekend.

Netflix commissioned an enormous replica of the “Red Light, Green Light” doll that appears in the first episode of the hit Korean-language series.

The creepy figure will look over Sydney’s neighbourhood, The Rocks until Monday (1 November).

According to Australian outlet Perth Now, the doll is just under 15ft (4.57m) tall and weighs 3,000kg.

Staying true to the events of Squid Game, it has the ability to turn its head and say: “Red light, green light.”

Its eyes – which light up red – are also able to detect movement from players who don’t keep still. Unlike the series, however, the doll will not be shooting any of the game’s losers dead.

Squid Game – which stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-Soo – has become a worldwide hit since its release on 17 September.

The series has become one of the streaming giant’s most successful shows, with reportedly 111m households tuning in.

This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.

Those who have finished the series are now going back for round two – and noticing Easter eggs in episode one that give away the finale’s twist ending.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Squid Game: Enormous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll appears in Sydney for Halloween