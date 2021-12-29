'Squid Game' Director Reveals Season 2 And 3 Plans With Netflix; Here's What We Know

Squid Game, the Korean drama that dropped on Netflix in September this year, broke viewership records, had binge-watchers hooked to their screens and started conversations about its hard-hitting themes. The survival thriller starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, HoYeon Jung, Wi Ha-Joon and more is now coming back for the second season. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk shared the news a while ago saying “you leave us no choice,”. Since then, fans have been waiting for more details on what’s in store. Turns out if things work out, we might get Season 2 and 3!

In a recent interview where Hwang Dong Hyuk talked about what’s next, he revealed that there is talk of two seasons as per reports on Soompi. He also teased the plot details of Squid Game Season 2. “We are discussing seasons 2 and 3 together with Netflix. I think we will be reaching a conclusion soon,” he said.

Spilling the story of the upcoming season, he explained, “The main focus will be Seong Gihoon’s (Lee Jung Jae) story. The people that Gihoon meets and the people he chases is the big plot of season 2.”

However, nothing is set in stone. Netflix commented on speculations saying, “It’s true that we’re discussing various aspects and possibilities for ‘Squid Game’ such as the production until season 3, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Squid Game’s sequel was set up in the closing moments of its nine-episode run. While the first season saw Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hoon enter the deadly contest to get himself out of crushing financial debut and ultimately winning the game, Season 2 will follow up after the events of the finale where he chooses to head back home from the airport instead of visiting his daughter in the United States. He has a makeover and a possibly a determination to do something about the people behind the whole thing.

