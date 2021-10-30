'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Says 'I'm Not That Rich' Despite The Immense Success Of The Netflix Show

Even the people living under the rock must have heard about Squid Game. The Korean drama that debuted on Netflix in September has gone on to become a global phenomenon by topping the list of non-English series. The giant online streaming platform officially announced Squid Game as the ‘biggest series launch’ ever as it clocked 111 million views, surpassing Bridergton in the first month itself. While fans just can’t stop obsessing over the dystopian drama, new memes and challenges related to the Korean drama have been going viral on the internet. And with Netflix expecting the survival drama to generate nearly $900 million (made with a production cost of $21.4 million), Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recent comment on earning just the original contract amount despite the shows immense popularity has grabbed everyone’s attention.

In a recent inter view , Dong-hyuk revealed that he isn’t as rich as the Netflix show’s winning contestant, despite its enormous success. “I’m not that rich. But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract,” he said.

While the dystopian Korean drama has gone on to earn millions, Dong-hyuk’s statement about his earnings from Squid Game has really left many startled. The 50-year-old filmmaker also revealed that he came up with the show’s idea from his own experiences that he faced during the 2009 financial crisis in South Korea. But that wasn’t all as Dong-hyuk even thanked American professional basketball player LeBron James for watching his show when he was quizzed about the latter’s comments about the show’s ending that had gone viral on the internet.

Furthermore, Dong-hyuk even confirmed that he is currently in talks with Netflix about season two of Squid Game. “Of course, there is talk. That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away.”

Meanwhile, the now-popular Netflix drama has earned a People’s Choice Award nomination in the binge-worthy show category which will be held on December 7 in Santa Monica. Repo rts also suggest that Squid Game is also eligible to participate in the upcoming Emmy nominations.

