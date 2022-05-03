‘Summer Time Render’ follows Shinpei Ajiro who comes back to his hometown after is sister Ushio drowns. Shinpei becomes suspicious when he notices that Ushio’s body has marks around her neck. ‘Summer Time Render’ is rated 8.25 on MAL.
‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic’ is a romantic comedy anime and is currently in its third season. The show is currently the second-highest-rated anime with an 8.96 score on MAL.
Source Link : 'Spy x Family' To 'Komi Can't Communicate', Top Rated Anime Currently On Air According To MyAimeList