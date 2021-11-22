Spruce up your space for less at MADE this Black Friday

We may have transitioned from our housebound lockdown lives to a packed social schedule in the lead up to the festivities, but the start of a new year is (thankfully) more scaled back, which gives you a chance to cosy up in your space – this time, by choice.

It needn’t cost a fortune or even require a stream of professionals to give your house a game-changing spruce. There are small investments that can make a huge difference and no one knows that better than MADE.

The retailer specialises in trend-led soft and hard furnishings that cut out the middle man to give you the best prices – a feat only heightened by the Black Friday sales.

During the annual sales extravaganza that is taking place officially from November 26 to Cyber Monday on November 29, the brand is offering up to 30 per cent off and free delivery. The sale is on right now but come the weekend, there’s an additional 10 per cent – taking it up to 40 per cent – on bestsellers like the Brunswick Table lamp, Samona Sofa and Pavia Sideboard.

Get up to 40 per cent off in Made.com’s Black Friday sale – plus get free delivery

There is no better time to take the plunge on those big ticket items. We’re talking a brand new bed or sumptuous sofa: the sort of purchases that set the tone for the entire room and give you the chance to up the comfort factor on your winter evenings in. Adding additional seating options like armchairs open the possibilities for hosting or can create a cosy nook in an unused corner of the room.

Make your living area feel intimate with rugs and bookshelves – the latter of which can be filled with colour coordinated books to create an enviable shelfie.

Shop some of the biggest deals on offer at MADE below.

Upgrade your WFH set-up

(MADE.com)

Pavia Wide Desk, Natural Rattan & Black Wood (Was: £329, now: £259)

If you’ve been hunched over a makeshift kitchen table for this long, investing in a desk is long overdue for your posture alone. When the design is as attractive as the Pavia – with its vintage-inspired rattan construction – you’ll wonder what took you so long. The natural material is juxtaposed with a black wood-effect finish that gives it a striking look.

Buy now and save 20%

Boucle up with this enduring trend

(MADE.com)

Haru Single Sofa Bed, Faux Sheepskin Weave (Was £249, now £199)

Boucle is everywhere in the interiors sphere at the moment and MADE has some of the best iterations of the trend on the market. The fabric in a white hue is set on the hygge Haru piece that is the ultimate space-saver, doubling up as both a chic armchair and a sofa bed. Your guests will be counting sheep in style.

Buy now and save 20%

Timeless geometrics

(MADE.com)

Gunter Pile Rug, X Large 200x290cm (Was: £299, now: £199)

Add warmth to your living space with the Gunter rug that comes in three sizes. The geometric design has a timeless quality and universal appeal. While the patterns gives depth to your space, it also is easily styled to your choice in furniture. It is made with a soft deep pile that feels cosy between the toes.

Buy now and save 33%

Sleep easy

(MADE.com)

The Memory One Mattress (Was: £449, now: £349)

Drift off with The Memory One Mattress. Engineered by sleep experts, it has been crafted with an innovative four-layer construction. At the base, a supportive layer is designed to reduce the pressure on the body, particularly at the joints and muscles. Next up, a responsive bounce-back foam, followed by an additional but more temperature regulating foam and topped off with a quilted top layer that is hypoallergenic. It comes as a bed-in-a-box with a 101-night free trial.

Shop now for 22% off

Reading nook envy

(MADE.com)

Trudy Armchair, Vintage Gold Velvet (Was: £399, now: £299)

Transform any corner of the room or empty hallway into a luxe reading nook with the Trudy armchair. It comes in a range of fabrics and hues, from velvet to boucle and navy to pink. The gold velvet has caught our eye with its Art Deco influence from the combination of the plush fabric with the opulence of the gold feet. The curvaceous design feel infinitely inviting.

Buy now and save 18%

Ready for unexpected guests

(MADE.com)

Chou Sofa Bed, Pine Green Velvet (Was: £449, now: £349)

Forget the neutral tones that dominated recent interiors, there has been a colour revolution, livening up homes across the nation. For those apprehensive to take the plunge, forest green offers intrigue without feeling garish. The coveted colourway is set on the Chou Click Clack Sofa that helpfully doubles up as a bed too. The silhouette is clean, classic and angular, removing the chore of constant pillow plumping.

Buy now and save 22%

Duvet day delight

(MADE.com)

Cory Super King Size Bed with Storage Drawers, Prussian Blue Cotton Velvet (Was: £829, now: £649)

The appeal of a hotel room without the dread of packing, this bed bring the five star feeling to your home with its plush construction. The headboard is rectangular and oyster-like in style, crafted from a soft cotton with a sumptuous velvet feel that has been made in Italy (so you know it’s high-quality). Fashion and function combined, there’s under-bed storage aplenty. It comes in this rich blue hue as well as 21 other combinations of colours and materials.

Buy now and save 22%

The art of the perfect shelfie

(MADE.com)

Hopkins Narrow Bookcase (Was: £249, now: £199)

Fill the Hopkins Narrow Bookcase with your must-reads set between sculptural vases, scented candles in colourful vessels and family photos for an intimate feel and an Instagram-worthy shelfie. The oak effect & white is a neutral palette that acts as a blank canvas for your nick-nacks.

Buy now and save 20%

Dinner duty like a pro

(MADE.com)

Zaragoza 8 Seat Dining Table, Walnut & Charcoal (Was: £949, now: £749)

Forget out-out, it’s all about evenings in-in when the British winter sets in. The Zaragoza Dining Table in Walnut & Charcoal Black has an industrial feel and yet still gives off a welcoming vibe. The rounded edges encourage conversation and it’s large enough to host big groups of up to eight people. Rediscover the art of entertaining.

Buy now and save 21%

Bedside manner chic

(MADE.com)

Elona Bedside Table, Dusk Pink & Copper (Was: £159, now: £119)

Oozing with retro appeal, the Elona Bedside Table comes in an array of playful shades including this pretty dusty pink option. It is further embellished with hair-pin legs in an opulent metallic copper design. The expansive drawers make it stylish storage solution.

Shop now for 25% off

Head to the MADE.com sale and secure an additional 10 per cent off these bestsellers plus free delivery.

