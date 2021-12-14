Spread some joy with Chantecaille’s philanthropic holiday gift guide

‘Tis the season to douse oneself in glitter, perfect an immaculate cat eye and waft through clouds of eau de parfum while floating from holiday soiree to holiday soiree.

This year, following the year that shalt not be named and a cancelled festive season, we’re back with gusto to reclaim Christmas. And what’s more enjoyable than buying presents for friends and family? (Well, aside from adding a few to the basket for ourselves, of course).

While we’re all conscious of the climate crisis and increasingly anxious about the state of the planet, buying from a brand that gives back is always a bonus.

Family-owned botanical beauty company Chantecaille has been raising money through its philanthropy collections since 2006, donating over $3m for conversation groups in the years since, from their Africa’s Vanishing Species Collection that supports eight charities across the continent; to the butterfly eyeshadows that give back; to the conservation organization working to protect the shrinking population of Monarch butterflies; to SeaScreen SPF 30, which is reef-safe and supports WildAid’s work preserving the ocean.

Chantecaille is also increasing efforts to combat the waste of the beauty industry, using recycled paper packaging, offering refillable products and deriving botanicals for skincare from less water-intensive plant stem cells. The brand has also never used animal testing or pesticides, which we simply love to see.

Year of the Tiger Bio Lifting Mask+

(Chantecaille)

For skincare lovers, the anti-aging properties of Bio Lifting Mask+ make the ultimate treat for under the tree.

Made from a formula of plant stem cells, four different peptides, tensing agents and moisture barrier enhancers, the best-selling mask has been reformulated this year to become even more impactful, using a formula of plant stem cells, four different peptides and moisture barrier enhancers. It can be used for a 10-15 min treatment or for more intense results, leave on overnight and wake up glowing.

The new version comes in this gloriously festive red jar that celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Tiger and Chantecaille’s partnership with SUJÁN tiger and leopard conservation. The group works to preserve and protect parts of the Indian wilderness, helping to secure a future for big cats in the wild.

Buy it here

Lip Veil in Ruby

(Chantecaille)

Can there be anything that infuses us with festive aesthetic more than a lick of the perfect red lipstick? This holiday, Chantecaille has released the limited edition ruby red shade of Lip Veil. Just one stroke and you’ll be fit for the North Pole, but you can also build this vibrant red shade for an even bolder look.

Enriched with baobab oil, wild mango and argan oil for ultimate hydration, the ruby Lip Veil feels creamy, weightless and deeply nourishing.

The ruby shade is also part of the fall partnership with conservation group, SUJÁN, celebrating the Year of the Tiger through tiger and leopard conservation work.

Buy it here

(Chantecaille)

If you’re looking for a lip shade for a bolder friend or family member, Lip Veil is the way to go. The statement shades are infused with incredibly nourishing Fairwild Certified, sustainably harvested organic Baobab Oil — an oil from a tree that grows in Africa, where the elephants that this lip stick benefits roam. The result? Smooth, hydrated, bold lips.

Each Lip Veil contributes to conservation team Space For Giants, a group that works to preserve the migration path of elephants in Africa and keep them thriving for future generations.

Buy it here

Luminescent Eye Shades

(Chantecaille)

Is there anything nicer than new makeup to wear on Christmas morning to truly throw yourself into the spirit of the day?

Chantecaille’s Luminescent Eye Shades come in eight shimmering hues from golden copper to warm champagne, each one designed to flatter all skin colors with its pearlescent, light-catching finish that can be mixed with other shades, layered for intensity, or dusted on lightly for a wash of alluring iridescence.

Each eyeshadow purchase donates to one of eight conservation groups that each support a different endangered African species, including rhinos, zebra, giraffes, elephants, cheetahs, lions, grey crowned cranes and pangolins.

Buy it here

Elephant Family Lip Veil

(Chantecaille)

Nothing says party season like a bold lipstick, but is there anything worse than the smudged end-of-night disastrous remnants of a red lip?

Chantecaille’s Lip Veils are designed to avoid all that bother with their light, luminous semi-sheer finish that boosts the lip without the heaviness of a dark opaque shade. With deeply moisturising Argan Oil, your lips will be mistletoe ready.

Sales of these three limited edition shades go towards NGO Elephant Family that seeks to reduce animal/human conflict and support the migration paths of Asian Elephants.

Buy it here

Hummingbird Lip Chic

(Chantecaille)

We can’t get enough of hyaluronic acid, the hydrating ingredient that locks in water to ensure maximum hydration. These Hummingbird Lip Chic colors are infused with it, leaving your lips plumped and nourished. Lip Chic is a lipstick/lip gloss hybrid that gives your lips a shiny finish and a delightfully comfortable wear.

With colors ranging from sheer bright orange to coral pink, the shades are uplifting and suitable for daytimes – be it for a morning at brunch or to polish up your Zoom appearance.

It’s a perfect gift for the sustainable beauty lover, as each sale contributes to support the work of the Amazon Conservation Team that works with indigenous and other local people to protect and preserve the forests and watersheds of the Amazon. This product in particular supports their work preserving the hummingbird’s rainforest habitat.

Buy it here

Lip Cristal

(Chantecaille)

For the most festive-loving in your friend circle, look no further than the pearl-infused (no real glitter to harm the environment, thank you!) Lip Cristal. These bold, sparkly and fabulous hues give you statement lips perfect for the holiday season. Personally we are all about Carnelian, a deep red fit for Mrs. Claus herself. And the gold packaging is the piece de resistance of this product, giving it a gloriously luxurious feel.

For each Lip Cristal sold, Chantecaille plants a tree in Kenya — so far, 120,000 trees have been planted.

Buy it here

Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation

(Chantecaille)

Foundation can be a risky gift to buy if you’re not certain of the shade your recipient usually wears, but if you are – and this could be perfect for your mom or best friend – then Chantecaille’s Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation will delight them.

The water-based formula is lightweight, evening out skin tone for a flawless finish and containing anti-pollution ingredients for extra skin protection. But our favorite part of this product is its beautiful elephant-emblazoned compact, with mirror and puff to ensure a smooth application — even on the go.

Every cushion feeds an orphan baby elephant rescued by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Buy it here

Philanthropy Cheek Shades

(Chantecaille)

We swear by a pop of blush to pep up sallow, winter skin, and Chantecaille’s Philanthropy Cheek Shades are all about bringing the face to life.

The finely milled pigments give a featherweight texture that can be swept lightly across cheekbones or layered up for a bolder finish. We particularly love the Butterfly (Bliss) shade with its rosy undertones that suit all skin colours.

And of course, as with all their philanthropy collections, these blush give back, with each one donating to support the Monarch Butterfly fund.

Buy it here

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spread some joy with Chantecaille’s philanthropic holiday gift guide