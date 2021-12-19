Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees

Sports Personality Of The Year Who’s On The Shortlist Original Video M205217

Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year.

Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow below for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year.

Show latest update 1639935955 Sports Personality of the Year 2021 What’s the shortlist? Adam Peaty, 26, swimming Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis Raheem Sterling, 27, football Sarah Storey, 44, cycling Tom Daley. 27, diving Tyson Fury, 33, boxing Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 17:45 1639930155 Sports Personality of the Year 2021 Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year. Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer. Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 16:09

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees