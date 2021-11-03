Sponsors turn back on Yorkshire County Cricket Club over racism report

Sponsors are turning their backs on Yorkshire County Cricket Club following its investigation into racism within the organisation which found no wrongdoing despite the multiple allegations detailed by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Emerald Publishing released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing the company would remove all branding from the club and from its Headingley Stadium, and called on Yorkshire CCC to “respond with serious action to eradicate racism”.

“We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour and the damaging effects this has,” Emerald said. “Our intention remains to continue a financial commitment to the stadium itself, which is also the home of Leeds Rhinos rugby, as we believe this supports the aims of diversity and inclusion in sport along with a range of charitable community endeavours. Emerald will however no longer sponsor Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“We hope that YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold the values we all expect.”

The move by Emerald followed the decision by Arla Foods not to renew its sponsorship of the county’s 50-over team, as reported by the Daily Mail. A long-held local backer, Tetley’s brewery, is also considering its position following the scandal.

On Tuesday, Julian Knight MP accused Yorkshire of “victim-blaming” Rafiq in their investigation into his allegations of racism and bullying. According to ESPN, Yorkshire’s report included a player repeatedly referring to Rafiq as a “P***”. Despite that the panel did not uphold this allegation, with ESPN reporting the panel found Rafiq used the word “Zimbo” when referring to a player of Zimbabwean heritage.

Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, was astonished by Yorkshire’s position. He told the Today programme: “There is a degree of victim blaming in the leaked report, where they equate Rafiq using ‘Zim’ for Zimbabwean as the same as the P-word. It is not the same. The idea of them using that as victim-blaming or to excuse their actions is absolutely appalling.”

The DCMS committee announced on Tuesday that Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton had been called to give evidence on its handling of Rafiq’s allegations, and Rafiq himself and other members of the county hierarchy have also been invited.

Additional reporting by PA

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sponsors turn back on Yorkshire County Cricket Club over racism report