‘Spiderman’ climbs Oklahoma City tower in anti-abortion stunt

A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City to protest abortion rights, police said.

The man was met by first responders and police when he reached the top of the tower.

The protester, Maison Des Champs, streamed the stunt to his Instagram profile, where he regularly calls him self a “pro-life Spiderman,” — not to be confused with the copyright protected Marvel comics character Spider-Man — and where he confirmed the climb was a protest against abortion rights.

