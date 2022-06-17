From a gripping storyline to powerful performances, ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is an investigative drama that is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Dubbed in several languages, the show stars Kathir, Sriya Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Spiderhead' To 'Suzhal: The Vortex', 7 New Shows/Movies To Binge-Watch On OTT This Weekend