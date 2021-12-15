Spider-Man spoilers: How to avoid No Way Home’s big plot points until you’ve seen the film

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been released and spoilers will soon be swinging around the internet.

However, while you can go and watch the film in the cinema form today (15 December), your busy schedule might mean you won’t be able to do so until a later date.

It could be that you have tickets booked for this weekend, or that you’re currently shielding ahead of going home for Christmas.

Either way, you’re going to want to avoid huge spoilers from the film that will undoubtedly be shared online over the coming days.

Here is every way you can avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers on the internet.

Firstly, you’re going to want to mute key words relating to the film on Twitter. While it’s probably a good idea to stay off the social media site altogether until you’ve seen the film, that might not be possible.

To mute phrases on Twitter, you need to click “More”, followed by “Settings and privacy” and then “Privacy and safety”.

Here, you’ll be able to mute certain words and block accounts that are known for sharing spoilers.

It’s worth noting that while this will stop any spoilers from finding their way onto your timeline, it doesn’t apply to the search function – so be wary when venturing away from your main page.

How to mute words on Twitter

What else should you keep in mind? You might not want to tweet about being angry about discovering possible spoilers as you might be sought out by people who enjoy spoiling things for others.

All it takes is one reply from a troll to have the experience ruined. The same goes with talking about the film with friends on any WhatsApp groups you might have.

Another thing to avoid is reading reviews of the film. While most outlet’s reviews merely hint at big moments in the film, others (here’s looking at you, Variety) refuse to hold back when discussing crucial plot points. It’s best to avoid these –unless, like ours, they’re specifically non-spoilery until after you’ve seen the film.

In general, the internet is a place to avoid in general – but, if you can’t, just remain vigilant!

Find our non-spoiler review of the film here – and a roundup of other non-spoiler reactions here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Spider-Man spoilers: How to avoid No Way Home’s big plot points until you’ve seen the film