'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland Starrer Earns The Highest Audience Score In Rotten Tomatoes History

Marvel and Sony collaborative effort to surprise fans by re-introducing the previous versions of Spider-Man seems to have hit the bull’s eye. While Tom Holland continues his impressive run as the tech-friendly web-slinging superhero in the MCU, the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire has got everyone excited. Despite pandemic restrictions, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has managed to excel at the box office, but at the same time, it has also managed to earn the highest audience score in the history of Rotten Tomatoes. The review-aggregation website shared the news on their social media handle by making an official post. “With a 99% Audience Score #SpiderManNoWayHome is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings,” Rotten Tomatoes tweeted.

With a 99% Audience Score #SpiderManNoWayHome is currently our highest rated movie with a minimum of 20k Verified Audience Ratings: https://t.co/27HmeXoO3l pic.twitter.com/xnsoMQkc7w — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 23, 2021

The hype surrounding Jon Watts movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to get more momentum with each passing day, fans also seem to be leaving no stone unturned in appreciating the movie. While the previous versions of the web-slinging superhero received average ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Sony’s collaboration with Marvel has helped the giant studios’ create a whole new universe featuring Holland as the new face of Spider-Man. And with another trilogy starring the English actor already in the works, MCU fans are sure to get more and more Spider-Man action coming their way soon.

While ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ and ‘Eternals’ which released earlier this year, failed to excel, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has also secured a spot in IMDb’s Top 10 best-rated movies of all time as well.

Apart from the Spidey-trio, ‘No Way Home’ also featured Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in pivotal roles, with Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprising their characters from the previous instalments.

