'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland Finally Opens Up About Working With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

After quite a bit of lying and denial, Tom Holland has finally opened up about his experience of teaming up with fellow on-screen Spider-Men: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch Holland in action one last time, Marvel surprised the entire MCU by announcing another trilogy with the young English actor and bringing back Maguire and Garfield as the web-slinging friendly superhero on the silver screen once again in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

While a BTS picture of the trio had gone viral on the internet, the cast remained tight-lipped about Maguire and Garfield’s return and denied all speculations outright. But now with the film released and Marvel’s secret out in the open, Holland, in a recent conversation with Marvel.com, finally shared his experience of working with Maguire and Garfield.

The 25-year-old English actor was all praise for Garfield and even hailed him as a ‘legend’ while calling ‘No Way Home’ a movie that allowed the latter to make his peace with the iconic character and franchise. “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him,” Holland said.

Talking about Maguire, Holland revealed details about their fun equation and how their ‘in-jokes’ helped them bond on the sets. “We have so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome,” Holland added.

Zendaya, who essays the role of Michelle Jones-Watson aka MJ in ‘No Way Home’ also shared her take on the Spidey trio. “They care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters – what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

Apart from Garfield and Maguire Spider-Man avatars, many other characters from Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man film versions also returned on the silver screen. And the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange turned out to be a masterstroke for Marvel.

Meanwhile, Jon Watts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to dominate the international and domestic circuit, creating new box office records.

