'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Teased A 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Detail? Here's What We Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a nostalgic ride for fans and a major box office attraction across the world. While the film thoroughly entertained audiences, its events also set up some major upcoming movies. Between Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness and a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the film was full of Easter eggs. Fans have been combing through footage to find more links to the MCU’s future and it looks like yet another detail has emerged, this time from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman and directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated Marvel flicks of the coming year. Not much is currently known about the plot. But if an eagle-eyed fan is to be believed, we might have a small but potentially spoilery detail hidden in No Way Home. In a post, Redditor u/KingEuronIIIGreyjoy posed an interesting fan theory – In the opening scenes of No Way Home, there’s a news broadcast on the Daily Bugle that mentions the words “political turmoil in New Asgard as Z…” before it gets cut off. Now, New Asgard is a colony established on Earth after the fall of Asgard in the film Thor: Ragnarok. We see this again in Avengers: Endgame.

The news piece also mentions a character whose name starts with Z which would be Zeus, the King of Olympians. Now, this doesn’t mean much, except Russel Crowe has mentioned in the past that he will be making a brief appearance in Thor 4 as Zeus. This is a detail that hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel. But it could mean a major plot detail in the film. We also know that Christian Bale is in the movie playing the villain – Gorr the God Butcher whose goal is to, like his title suggests, kill Gods. The character’s mere presence backs up speculations of Olympians heading towards New Asgard on Earth.

Not much is known about Thor: Love and Thunder apart from behind the scenes pictures and a few looks at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. As MCU forays further into Phase 4, anything is possible. If anything, at least we know that the film is all set to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.

Cover image: Marvel Entertainment

