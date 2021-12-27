Spider-Man: No Way Home surpasses $1bn globally within two weeks of its release

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021.

Within two weeks of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic.

According to studio estimates as of Sunday (26 December), No Way Home added $81.5m (£60.7m) over the three-day weekend, which is 69 per cent less as compared to the film’s performance on the first weekend.

Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place this weekend with approximately $23.8m, while Warner Bros’The Matrix Resurrections took the third place with $12m.

Spider-Man has also doubled the domestic grosses of 2021’s previous number one film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in North American theatres.

No Way Home is additionally tied with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, becoming the third-fastest film ever to touch the billion-dollar mark, and that too without the benefit of its release in China.

On its opening weekend, the film earned more than £443m and fell in line behind Avengers: Endgame (£907m) and Avengers: Infinity War (£483m) as the third-biggest global debut ever — meaning Marvel blockbusters now cover the entire top three spots.

“This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” said Sony Motion Picture Group CEO Tom Rothman on Monday (20 December).

“All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film,” he added. “Thanks to their brilliant work, this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s mightiest superhero — your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.”

No Way Home was released on Thursday (16 December) after a long wait and much hype around its release due to the secretive nature of the film’s production.

The film sees Tom Holland return as the web-slinger alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

