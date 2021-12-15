'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review: Tom Holland-led Marvel Film Is Every Spidey Fan's Wildest Dreams Come True

Spider-Man has a unique space in Marvel history. With everything going on in the fabric of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, the web-slinger is pretty much still the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the highly anticipated threequel in a series of movies led by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, takes everything we know about the character from iconic pieces of pop culture, including the movies that came before and digs deeper than ever to give us a superhero storyline that’s at once entertaining and deeply emotional. The result is a hopeful fandom’s collective dreams realised in one sprawling entertainer.

Note: This is a spoiler-free review of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So if you’re reading this before heading to the movies, it’s safe to proceed.

Directed by Jon Watts, produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and starring Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and more, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the follow-up film after Spider-Man: Far From Home. Arriving after months of speculation and fan theories – mainly about (1) the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and (2) the introduction of a surprise villain to form the sinister six have been doing the rounds of the internet, as they do whenever an MCU flick is about to drop. And now that the film is finally here, it has managed to exceed expectations. Few studios have the power to offer a fandom their dream movie and yet there’s Marvel literally being that studio!

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up after the events of Far From Home. By the end of the film, Peter Parker’s identity is exposed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and framed for the murder of Mysterio. With his secret identity exposed, Peter and his friends are left to deal with the fallout. And so Peter enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who casts a spell to make people forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Of course, the attempt fails and threats from alternate universes begin to pop up. And so Peter is sent on his most dangerous adventure by far. Luckily, he’s got MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Batalon) backing him up.

On paper, this is the next chapter in a series that focuses on Peter Parker’s coming-of-age arc, it marks the return of iconic villains from other Spider-Man film franchises with the addition of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro etc. and it has Doctor Strange in the mix with some of that multiverse madness we were promised. For a concept that sounds this messy, it’s impressive how this film has no tonal inconsistencies whatsoever. It sticks to the feel of Homecoming and takes it from there. While there is a lot that I can’t reveal about Spider-Man: No Way Home, I can say with surety is that the film is a nostalgic ride through and through.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is by far the most ambitious and emotional Spidey film out there!

No Way Home comes on the heels of all the multiversal chaos teased elsewhere in the MCU – WandaVison and Loki acted as an initiation into alternative timelines and the multiverse and Spider-Man is about to get a taste of what universe-hopping entails. The visuals of the movie rise up to the challenge of backing its ambitious plot. Watching this movie is truly an exhilarating ride with big set pieces and fight sequences that are mind-bogglingly good. Underneath all the action is a larger Spidey story unfolding. The first time I watched a Spider-Man movie was in the ‘00s, a different era for superhero movies. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, a cult favourite, has a special place in the fandom’s hearts so the mere idea of Doc Ock and the Green Goblin’s return is enough to send us on a collective trip down memory lane. But the film’s greatest feat isn’t just the ability to take us back in time with a slew of references but to infuse relevance in familiar arcs. The previous Spidey films were great but they left room for growth. No Way Home feels more like a culmination of notes taken over the years. Much of the credit goes to the stellar cast. Tom Holland and Zendaya inhabit Peter Parker and MJ as if they’ve been living in these characters’ skins since the last movie and the same applies to Batalon. And while the trio’s performance isn’t overshadowed by the more exciting cast additions, one must admit that Doc Ock and the Green Goblin are the show stealers from the lot.

The previous Spidey films were great but they left room for growth. No Way Home feels more like a culmination of notes taken over the years.

Source: Marvel

Alfred Molina will have all your attention from the minute he says “Hello, Peter” and Willem Dafoe is great at anything he does but he’s especially great at playing the crazy-eyed villain. With their involvement, the film offers a moving homage and then some. What’s great about these nods to the past is that Marvel isn’t doing it for the sake of fan service. Trust that there is a larger purpose and it will reveal itself through the course of the movie. You will scream and cry but they will be happy nerd tears. When I say Spidey fans are eating some good soup with this year’s biggest superhero release, I mean it wholeheartedly.

Spider-Man: No Way Home explores the complex web of the morality of superheroes (and supervillains)

What I appreciate most about MCU’s Phase 4 is the opportunities it creates for superheroes to introspect amidst all the action. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is faced with some of the character’s biggest nightmares – an exposed identity that puts his friends and family at risk and the impossible task of fighting villains without having to kill them. Doctor Strange’s presence in the movie certainly brings the conflict Peter needs in his formative superhero years. The sorcerer insists on returning any guests from other timelines to their respective universe as it is their “fate” to be killed by Spider-Man. He also warns Peter of the futility of wanting to lead two lives – one as a normal teen and the other as a masked crime-fighter. Peter being Peter doesn’t agree with this ideology. Without spoiling anything, it’s safe to say that this film tests the limits of his no-killing policy. What will the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man do? This question opens up an unexpected exploration of morality and it leads back to the question of what kind of superhero is Spider-Man? The answer is delightfully satisfying. On the other hand, the film also reflects for a moment upon Spider-Man’s greatest foes, a balancing act it manages successfully.

Verdict.

If I were to give a spoiler-free takeaway from No Way Home, I would say that this is the payoff loyal fans who have followed Spider-Man through the comics and the movies want and deserve. Take it from someone who watched this film in a casual cosplay, the movie-going experience is spectacular. It has been a while since I heard this much hooting in a theatre in a post-pandemic world. In spite of its sprawling run-time (2 hrs 28 mins), the film remains a thrilling joyride from start to finish.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Tom Holland And Zendaya Starrer

Cover artwork: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review: Tom Holland-led Marvel Film Is Every Spidey Fan's Wildest Dreams Come True