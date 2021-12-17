'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Post-Credit Scenes, Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in a series led by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker came to a close this week. The film gave fans everything they dreamt of – classic Spidey villains from Sam Raimi’s iconic Tobey Maguire-led trilogy and Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man came together once again in an exhilarating and nostalgic ride. And as if that wasn’t enough to make our collective heads spin, we also got treated to two post-credits scenes. These are some of the longest we’ve seen in a while. In fact, one of them is a whole trailer!

By the end of No Way Home, Peter Parker has saved a bunch of villains and sent them back to their respective universes with the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). But with all the multiverse chaos that was unleashed in the process, there was a heavy price to pay. Now nobody knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man and the people close to him who knew about his dual identity have also forgotten him. But with all its mind-blowing action, how does this movie connect to the rest of the MCU? Here’s what the two jaw-dropping post-credits scenes reveal:

Mid-credits scene: Eddie Brock aka Venom (Tom Hardy) and a drop of symbiote on the loose

At a bar in Mexico, Eddie Brock aka Venom who finds himself suddenly transported to an alternate universe has just learnt about Iron Man, Hulk and Thanos after a chat with a bartender. So he decides to head to New York in search of Spider-Man. Of course, Venom has plans of his own including going skinny-dipping. And while they’re discussing that, they’re teleported out of there. But here’s the important thing – right before they leave the bar, a small droplet of Venom symbiote is left behind on the table. It looks like it will find its way to New York. Disney and Sony just gave us a potential crossover that will introduce another Spidey baddie to the MCU. Venom: Let There Be Carnage did pretty well on box offices worldwide which makes a case of the character’s return to the big screens.

Tom Holland is coming back to play Spider-Man in the MCU, that much we can say with surety. So it’s possible that Venom or whichever version of Venom crawled away at that bar could return and face off with Spider-Man. This opens up a bunch of possibilities for both Marvel and Sony’s properties.

Post-credits scene: Doctor Strange heads into the Multiverse of Madness with an ally

The end-credits scene is basically the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Set after the events of No Way Home where Doctor Strange’s spell (that Peter messed up) has cracked open the multiverse, the scene takes Strange to Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Wanda who has been living as a recluse after the events of WandaVision assumes he is there because of what happened in Westview. But soon learns that Strange needs help to navigate a major multiversal problem. Of course, he turned to the powerful witch.

After that, we are given another kicker – a glimpse at an alternate, dark version of Doctor Strange. If this gives you What If…? flashbacks, you’re on the right track. We also see a glimpse of Christine, Strange’s former partner in a wedding dress. So there’s that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel movie event of the year has given us a satisfying threequel filled with Easter eggs and has managed to set up the next MCU adventures in true Marvel fashion. We’ll find out more with the next film set to release on May 6, 2022.

