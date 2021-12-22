'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Might Have Lowkey Recreated The 'Spider-Man Pointing' Meme

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a movie that fulfilled Spidey fans’ collective dreams. It gave us a solid sequel featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, a nostalgic trip down movie memory lane and brought back iconic villains like Doc Ock and the Green Goblin. Watching the film was quite the experience as it was not only a big emotional superhero flick but also one filled with Easter eggs. Some of these include clues to what’s coming next in the MCU while others are just fun nods and winks to fans. One such nod has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

If there’s one thing fans expected from No Way Home since the time rumour of more than one Peter Parker surfaced, it was a recreation of the Spider-Man pointing meme. The popular meme format that has three Spidey’s pointing at each other presumably in confusion has had its moment in internet history. Fans have been waiting for an opportunity to see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man recreate the scene. So when the three actually came together on screen, it was inevitable. However, it wasn’t an outright recreation. Instead, there is a subtle reference in scenes where they share the frame. It’s easy to miss amidst everything that went down in the movie but here we are, invested in another Marvel theory.

Fans quite aptly point out that the Spider-Man pointing meme is indeed in the Jon Watts-directed movie.

They literally recreated this meme not once but twice #SpiderManNoWayHome #PeterParker pic.twitter.com/CMODBtIJ7y — Shahir Hameed (He/Him) (@hameed_shahir) December 17, 2021

Yup. At the movie theater I was like « Am I actually watching this? » I couldn’t believe it. Still can’tw — theducktitan (@theducktitan) December 21, 2021

Another fan pointed out, that there’s another meme format that was recreated – one featuring Willem Dafoe’s fantastic Green Goblin.

and this.. i literally wheezed during this 5 seconds scene lol pic.twitter.com/bBxQ2euwgL — M̷͓̯̮̙̼͓̦̼͗̑̾͊̿͌̏́͌̕̚̚̕͝͝ư̸̧̫̣̩͚̪̱̞̲̮͒̓̋͗͜͜k̴̐̇́̒ (@muktiwbw_) December 19, 2021

In other Spider-Man news, Sony and Disney/Marvel are already planning the next adventure. Here are the details revealed so far:

‘Spider-Man’ 4 Is Already In Development, Marvel Doesn’t Want Fans To Have “Separation Trauma” After ‘No Way Home’

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Post-Credit Scenes, Explained

Cover image: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Might Have Lowkey Recreated The 'Spider-Man Pointing' Meme