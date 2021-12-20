Spider-Man: No Way Home marks third-biggest global debut by earning more than £443m on opening weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home has made history by earning more than £443m on opening weekend.

The movie falls in line behind Avengers: Endgame (£907m) and Avengers: Infinity War (£483m) as the third-biggest global debut ever — meaning Marvel blockbusters now represent the entire top three.

“This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” said Tom Rothman, Sony’s Motion Picture Group chairman and chief executive.

“All of us at Sony Pictures, are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film,” he added. “Thanks to their brilliant work, this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s mightiest Super Hero — your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.”

No Way Home was released on Thursday (16 December) after a long wait and a particular sense of excitement surrounding its release due to the secretive nature of the film’s production.

The film sees Tom Holland return as the web slinger alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including super villains Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro), many assumed former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in some form.

In her review, The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey gave the film three stars. She wrote: “Holland’s best moments as Spider-Man have always tapped into that ingrained desperation to be seen and loved – and there are plenty of those moments to be found here.”

“But having him tussle here with phantoms of past franchises also puts him and the film at a constant disadvantage,” she added.

