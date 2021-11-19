'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is The Most Cinematic Superhero Movie Ever Made, Says Tom Holland

With the second trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ giving us all a more detailed idea of the villains that the web-slinging superhero would be facing in the movie, the enormous response from fans seems to have left the leading actor Tom Holland emotional. The 25-year-old actor, who was introduced as Peter Parker/Spiderman in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ went on to feature in his solo superhero movie in 2017 with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And since then, Holland has gone on to reprise the titular role in multiple Marvel movies.

The second trailer which was recently released by the makers, earlier this week, teased the audience by featuring a number of villains returning on the silver screen from previous Spider-Man movie universes. While Holland is all set to face Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in Jon Watts’ upcoming directorial, fans have been rooting for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to join the battle, but there were no signs of the two in the second trailer as well. Meanwhile, leaked BTS images from the movie sets, showcased the Spiderman trio together, indicating an unexpected collaboration that has left fans quite excited already.

Holland, who attended the trailer launch in Los Angeles, earlier this week, was left speechless and emotional with the fans reaction. After playing the trailer once again on the big screen, Holland addressed the audience seated in the auditorium and said, “This movie exceeds expectations in every way possible. This is the most cinematic, theatrical superhero movie that has ever been made and I’m proud to say that Sony & Marvel have pulled off the impossible.”

Furthermore, during the QnA session with the audience, Holland even added that ‘this is just the top of the iceberg’ hinting at more surprises to come with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 17 will also feature Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei, who will be reprising their roles from the previous Spider-Man movies.

