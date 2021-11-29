‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Rejoice! Tom Holland’s Film To Release In India A Day Before The US

Spider-Man: No Way From Home is closer to hitting home than ever and fans can hardly contain themselves! In fact, the mania around the film in which Tom Holland’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man meets Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and together, they casually crack up the multiverse has hit the roof. Not just because it is the first time in the cinematic history of the Spidey hero that he is unmasked but because he is also up against the bad guys from all the universes including Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro (Jamie Foxx), Spider-Man 3’s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

And just when one thought that couldn’t get any bigger, Sony and Marvel Studios have dropped another bomb and brought on holiday cheer earlier on for all the fans out there! If you haven’t heard already, the Jon Watts directorial where we will also see Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles is releasing in India a day before the US on December 16. The initial release date of December 17 has been bumped up and how!

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news and it is coupled with a new poster too. “SPIDER-MAN TO ARRIVE EARLY…Sony Pictures Entertainment India have decided to release SpiderMan: NoWayHome a day early in India: on [Thu] 16 Dec 2021, before USA… In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Needless to say, fans are celebrating already, marking calendars for December. It also goes without saying that loyalists are counting their breath to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man turn up and help Holland fight the villains from their respective film franchises. In fact, fuel was added to the fire when leaked images took over the internet and the photo of the 3 costume-wearing superheroes was plastered all across the Twitterverse. Another clip featuring Charlie Cox as the lawyer Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, had also surfaced on social media.

However, Garfield has been and is still adamant on the fact that he does not appear in the new film. After denying it to Variety and breaking a sweat on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the star has conveyed his frustration in a GQ video. When probed by a fan about the biggest question of the year, he gasped and added, “I am not. Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, ‘I told you so’ and another person will say, ‘I told you so’. We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.”

Even Holland also wants us to believe that the crossover ain’t happening and had told Total Film, “People don’t believe me when I say that (Maguire and Garfield) are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

Now, is it just us or the conviction of believing that they are a part of the film grows stronger every time they deny it? Tweet to us @MashableIndia and let us know!

