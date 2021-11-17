‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fans Are Convinced That Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Feature In New Trailer; Here's Why

After a lot of waiting and few reported leaks, the full-fledged trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home is here and boy, is the MCU shaken up. While the teaser had done its job of teasing the chaotic and endless possibilities after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange crack open in the multiverse (and kickstarted a meme fest), the new clip has all sorts of jaw-dropping stuff with brief introductions to all the bad guys that every wall-crawler has ever fought. Apart from Ultron, it features five villains from past Spidey franchises, including Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro (Jamie Foxx), Spider-Man 3‘s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Spider-Man‘s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man.

But, unfortunately, that is all! To give you a little context, the Jon Watts directorial is one of the most awaited films of the year. And not just because it is bringing Spidey and Stephen Strange together while they open up the multiverse in the most exciting way, unleashing a bunch of villains from different universes. But also because with the portal opening up for the bad guys, Spiderman loyalists were hopeful that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man(s) would also turn up.

And those hopes were validated when new leaked images confirmed that both Maguire and Garfield who played the web-slinger in Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchises are joining the youngest costume-wearing kid on the block, this despite the frequent denials from Garfield and recently Holland who had told Total Film, “People don’t believe me when I say that (Maguire and Garfield) are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”

And it seems like they were right (?) because there is no mention of the fan-favorite whose arrival fans wanted to see in what was being called as the biggest crossover yet. Alas! Needless to say, they are heartbroken and are contemplating the hype around the same.

if tobey and andrew arent in nwh i am gonna die from sadness — Sighñor (@ryanguerreromsc) November 17, 2021

andrew spiderman better save her or im walking out https://t.co/GY4ZuNfDIW — greg heffley⁷ (@knjeIite) November 17, 2021

people saying “when andrew’s peter will save mj because he couldn’t save gwen” is stupid because why is gwen dead but electro alive in the alternative universe when they both should be dead? make it make sense. #SpiderMan https://t.co/ke8uGMxDoq — cath (@talesofkaguya) November 17, 2021

You can’t tell me Andrew and Toby aren’t in the movie bruh — Johnny (@jflashblade) November 17, 2021

Bru it would be beautiful if Andrew saved her… damn it seems like I got too much expectations https://t.co/BAg2fPkN78 — Nkosana Mthembu (@nkaymthembu) November 17, 2021

While that is that, the other sect just won’t settle for a no. In fact, this bunch is convinced that both Maguire and Garfield were edited out of the new trailer after the leak because who-the-hell-knows! But why are they saying so? Thanks to the scene, towards the end of the trailer one can see Holland’s Peter Parker going up against Sandman, Lizard and Electro.

But while it is just him, fans are convinced that Lizard is getting punched in the face by an invisible entity, one that is far from and in the opposite direction of Holland’s Peter. Also, it conveniently is featured at the same place from the leaked photos. Here are more theories to support the same:

andrew and tobey on the trailer was like #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/pkuosf4knL — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) November 17, 2021

If there’s any compensation, theses shots of the Statue of Liberty with scaffolding seem to line up with the Tobey/Andrew leaks #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/88F8ZgZRzl — JayArby (@JayArby2) November 17, 2021

they 100% cut tobey and andrew out of this shot look at the way they’re attacking #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Hgnb6EPGsc — Poopy (@LiterallyPoopy) November 17, 2021

lizard aint even aiming at tom….they definitely edited out tobey and andrew 😭 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ys0l2wTnZu — ken (@wandaskory) November 17, 2021

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are 1000% going to be in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/hvsatQo50f — Dylan Lowe (@DylanLoweNFL) November 17, 2021

SO THE AIR PUNCHED LIZARD?

TOBEY & ANDREW CONFIRMED #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/0R9AkZdZKT — r ™ 🕷 (@yinzerWRLD) November 17, 2021

Three villains all looking at different points with only 1 Spidermanhmmm… conveniently on the same railing where all the leaked phots have been. this is a 3v3 scene. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/BnixKqEOEb — Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) November 17, 2021

Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer 🧐 Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJheAgOI9C — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2021

I mean it is wild, but is it improbable? Again, who the hell knows! Meanwhile, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are all reprising their roles in the film written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 17.

