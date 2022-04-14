'Spider-Man: No Way Home' BTS Video Reveals Spider-Man Vs Green Goblin Fight Was Pretty Gory

It has been a while since Spider-Man: No Way Home took over box offices across the world during its theatrical run, but fans can’t get enough of fresh details and trivia from the blockbuster. The film changed the course of the MCU, brought back beloved stars and gave fans the much-needed Spidey crossover with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield coming together in one movie for the first time. For a plot packed with so much nostalgia and all-out fan service, the film directed by Jon Watts had a fair share of memorable moments.

One of the best scenes in the film was perhaps the clash between Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). The sequence takes place when Peter Parker is at Aunt May’s home, planning to help the three villains from alternate universes return to their respective realities- Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. However, Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin ends up letting his evil side slip out in a violent fight with Spider-Man. The scene in question is pretty gory. No Way Home’s stunt director Jackson Spidell, associate producer Emily Fong and stunt coordinator George Cottle explained everything that went into the making of the scene.

Check out the impressive behind-the-scenes footage from the crazy Spider-Man vs Green Goblin fight from Spider-Man: No Way Home (via Screenrant) here:

Jackson Spidell revealed, “We were all very excited about because I think our main baseline was just ‘we’re going to destroy this condo,'”

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended on a bittersweet note with everyone forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. The film will soon be followed up by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen as Doctor Strange deals with the fallout from the multiverse shattering events.

