'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script

The ongoing buzz surrounding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is just getting stronger with each day as it nears its release. And with Marvel already tasting success at the box office with projects like ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ and ‘Eternals’, they are looking to end the year on a good note. And Tom Holland’s third solo Spiderman movie looks on the right track even before its release. The Jon Watts directorial will not only introduce the audience to a whole new world of multiverse, but according to reports would also re-introduce us to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again. While reports of their scenes being eliminated from the second trailer left fans furious, but the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange has surely given Marvel fans a reason to rejoice.

The English actor, who has an integral role in the movie recently stunned many fans by confessing that he hasn’t read the full script yet. Yes, you heard it right. In a conversation with USA Today, Cumberbatch admitted that he took the decision to avoid going through the entire script because he wants to enjoy the film. “You know it’s a dead-end (to ask for spoilers), but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film. I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride,” Cumberbatch said.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Bullock Shuts Down ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Casting Rumours; Says ‘Never Been Approached By Marvel’

While the actor has been busy with the re-shoot of ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ seemed quite impressed with Holland’s commitment. Praising the young actor, Cumberbatch had previously stated, “I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool. Had a lot of time with Tom Holland being utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant. He’s just the real deal.”

Apart from Holland and Cumberbatch, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will also feature Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) along with Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei, who will be reprising their characters from the previous instalment. The movie will release in India on December 16, 2021, a day before its US release.

SEE ALSO: Tom Holland Breaks His Silence On New ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy: An Incredibly Bright Future Ahead

Cover Image: Shutterstock/Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script