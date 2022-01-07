'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Andrew Garfield Reveals Wholesome Spidey Scene Was Improvised; Teases Return

This article contains spoilers from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a lot of things – it was a great sequel for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it’s the film that cracked open the multiverse, brought back iconic villains along with former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and then some. Apart from paying homage to the films that came before, it also reminded us just how good Garfield was in The Amazing Spider-Man films. After the global box office success of No Way Home, the actor who is also fresh off his tick, tick… BOOM! success has finally opened up about the role.

During a chat with Variety, the actor revealed that a major wholesome scene in the movie was actually improvised. The scene features all three Peters amidst a full-blown battle with the villains. In it, Garfield’s Spider-Man drops an “I love you guys,” before they swing into action. The heartwarming moment wasn’t in the script according to Garfield who said, “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Talking about their bond from behind the scenes, Garfield said, “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!'”

When asked if he will return to the role, he said, “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.”

He added, “I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Well, although the studio doesn’t have plans for Garfield, Marvel fans are a step ahead –

Cover image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

