'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Actor Tom Holland Expresses His Desire To Visit India; Says 'It's Top Of My Bucket List'

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is finally here! One of the most-awaited movies of 2021, the Marvel film released in India a day before its US release, and it already seems to have struck gold at the box office. With reports of ‘No Way Home’ already breaking several advance box office records in India, the Marvel movie is expected to excel over the weekend and raise the box office bar to the next level in the post-pandemic era.

SEE ALSO: ‘Eternals’ Actress Angelina Jolie On Her Special Connection With India: ‘I Felt A Part Of The Country’

Talking about the immense love and the fandom that Marvel movies enjoy in India, ‘No Way Home’ lead actors Holland and Zendaya expressed their gratitude to all Indian fans in a recent interview with India Today. But that wasn’t all, as the young English actor also expressed his desire to visit the country soon. “I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is on the top of my bucket list. I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon,” Holland said. Furthermore, he also revealed that he had recently tried an Indian curry, while Zendaya thanked everyone for supporting their movie.

However, Marvel has encountered a major setback in India, as ‘No Way Home’ leaked online just within a few hours of its release. But according to trade experts, the Marvel project is expected to break several box office records in the coming days.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: Tom Holland-led Marvel Film Is Every Spidey Fan’s Wildest Dreams Come True

While the return of Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis from various other universes: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) has got MCU fans excited, the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange to the ensemble cast raises the stakes to an all-new level. Apart from Holland and Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei will also reprise their roles in the Jon Watts directorial ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which releases today in the US.

SEE ALSO: Eternals Star Salma Hayek Is ‘Very Nervous’ About Visiting India. Here’s Why

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Actor Tom Holland Expresses His Desire To Visit India; Says 'It's Top Of My Bucket List'