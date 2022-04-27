'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Will Feature More Than 200 Spider-Man Variants; Directors Confirm

Post the phenomenal success of filmmaker Jon Watts’ Marvel movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the web-slinging superhero has become the talk of the town, and with Sony currently working on the animated sequel of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. And the latest piece of information disclosed by directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, at CinemaCon 2022 left everyone wanting astonished.

Confirming the reports that the sequel is going to be way bigger than ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, Miller stated that the upcoming animated project has the ‘largest crew’ an animated movie can ever have. Multiple reports also suggested that the makers of the upcoming project also revealed that the animated movie will have nearly 240 Spider-Man variants and the film will take place in six universes. While the first instalment had 40 Spider-Man variants, the upgrade is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

So @philiplord and @chrizmillr just said the #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse has 240 characters and takes place in 6 universes and 1,000 people are working on it. Also they are showing the first 15 minutes of the movie right now! pic.twitter.com/VnBasOrXYp — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2022

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on stage to talk #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. “The sequel is way, way bigger than the last one. It’s the largest crew of an animated movie ever,” says Chris Miller. This film has 240 characters. The first film had 40. Takes place on 6 universes pic.twitter.com/1gGIPDP1uK — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2022

While every character in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ had a substantial role, it would be interesting to see how the makers manage to present 240 characters in six different universe. With the crew making sure that no details about the plot are leaked online, the revelation made by Lord and Miller at the CinemaCon has already got fans pumped up for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

Meanwhile, the first trailer of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ which released a couple of weeks earlier gave us a glimpse of the chaos, while highlighting a fight between Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara. Watch the trailer here:

The update may have got us all excited, but the makers have delayed the release of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ to June 2, 2023. At the same time, they have even announced the third instalment of the animated Spidey-verse which is titled ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ and is tentatively scheduled to hit the theatres in March 2024.

