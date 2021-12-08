‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part One: Miles Morales Swings To India, Sparks Desi Spider-Man Fan Theories

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated film that introduced Miles Morales’ version of Spider-Man to movie-goers, bagging an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in the process, is getting a sequel. And the follow-up will be not one but two movies (surprise!). Titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the film’s first look trailer dropped and it opens up a whole new realm of multiverse chaos that’s expectedly stunning to look at.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 picks up where the first movie closed. The footage opens with Miles (Shameik Moore) in his home still jamming to ‘Sunflower’ by Post Malone and Swae Lee (so relatable) when Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) pays him a surprise visit through a portal. What ensues is an adventure that sees Miles swinging into several alternative universes, each animated in different art styles. A major highlight is a battle with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) also known as Spider-Man 2099. And that’s not the only Spider-Man variant we’re expecting to see in the upcoming movie. Another highlight is a little teaser of Miles web-slinging through India as classical music plays in the background and comic book text in Hindi is seen sprawled across the frame. Now fans need a desi Spider-Man appearance.

Check out the Easter eggs-filled first look here:

As expected, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is going to be a visually stunning affair. We can also expect Spider-Man variants including Spider-Man 2099 which leads to the question of how many variants will make it into the movie. If you ask Indian Marvel fans, a desi Spider-Man is long overdue.

Pavitr Prabhakar, anyone?

So who is Pavitr Prabhakar? For the uninitiated, Prabhakar is an Indian version of Spider-Man who first appeared in a cross-cultural comic run Spider-Man India in 2005. The superhero dons a spidey suit with an Indian twist. It remains to be seen if we will actually get a glimpse of a desi variant. For now, we won’t know if the film will bring back familiar characters like Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). The film will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers.

Sony Entertainment has also confirmed that apart from Into the Spider-Verse 2 which includes two parts, the studio is also working on Into Spider-Verse 3. There still is a lot we don’t know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse but it’s enough to keep fans hyped while the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker draws near.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One )will release on October 7, 2022.

